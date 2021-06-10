Man arrested for gun, drug possession after found asleep in stolen car out of Kern County

(KGET) — Kings County deputies arrested a man after they found him inside a car reported stolen out of Kern County.

On Tuesday, Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called to check on someone who was sleeping in a car in a rural area south of Lemoore.

Officials said deputies found Jorge Retamoza asleep in the car that was discovered to be stolen out of Kern County. A search of the car found more than 30 grams of methamphetamine along with a loaded handgun.

Retamoza faces several charges including drug and gun possession and possession of a stolen vehicle.