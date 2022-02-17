Man arrested 3 times within 16 hours in Glendale

47-year-old James Langdon of Los Angeles is seen in a booking photo shared by the Glendale Police Department on Feb. 17, 2022.

A man who is now in custody was arrested three times within 16 hours Sunday in Glendale.

The first incident leading to his arrested occurred around 3 a.m. Feb. 13, when patrol officers observed a man — later identified as 47-year-old James Langdon of Los Angeles — pacing in a parking lot near the intersection of Colorado and Louise streets, the Glendale Police Department said in a news release.

The officers then observed Langdon run out of the lot and across a crosswalk against a solid “Don’t Walk” sign.

Officers attempted to stop Langdon for the infraction but he ran from them, police said. Officers pursued Langdon on foot, caught up to him and after a brief struggle, detained him for the observed violation.

Langdon was arrested on suspicion of obstruction. Prior to being booked, Langdon requested medical attention and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Langdon was issued a notice to appear in court at a later date and released at the hospital.

Later the same day, at 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a business on the 1400 block of E. Chevy Chase Drive regarding a man who was trespassing.

Upon arrival, officers located Langdon and determined that he entered the business and was attempting to gain entry to a closed-off area with a screwdriver, when he was interrupted by an employee.

Langdon was subsequently arrested and booked on suspicion of trespassing. But due to L.A. County’s emergency “Zero-Dollar” bail order, Langdon was released from custody within three hours of being booked with a notice to appear in court at a later date, the department said.

A few hours after Langdon was released, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to an apartment building on the 600 block of Balboa Avenue regarding a burglary that had just occurred.

Officers were notified that residents had arrived home to find their door ajar and several items were displaced within the apartment. They also said they could hear a man’s voice yelling inside of the unit.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed Langdon walking the building’s hallway. Upon seeing the officers, Langdon ran back into the victim’s apartment, which was unoccupied at the time, locking himself inside, police said.

A perimeter was established and officers began negotiations with Langdon, attempting to have him exit the unit. Members of the Burbank Police Department’s K-9 unit arrived on scene to help get him out.

“After Langdon refused to exit the apartment, officers made entry to the apartment and made contact with Langdon, where they continued negotiations with him,” Glendale Police said.

Shortly thereafter, Langdon voluntarily exited the bedroom he had barricaded himself in and was placed under arrest without incident.

After further investigation, officers discovered Langdon caused an estimated $6,000 in property damage to the victim’s apartment and to the apartment complex, the news release states.

Langdon was arrested and booked on suspicion of burglary and felony vandalism.

He remained in custody on $150,000 bail as of Thursday morning.