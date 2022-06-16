(KTLA) — A Van Nuys man accused of shooting a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop Monday has been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, officials announced.

This undated image released by the California Highway Patrol shows Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, who was in custody on June 14, 2022. (CHP via AP)

Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, was charged with one count of willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer with an allegation of using a firearm causing great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

“Based on the facts of this case, I have taken the step of authorizing the filing of a felony attempted murder charge with a gun enhancement that, if found true, could result in a sentence of 40 years to life in prison,” District Attorney George Gascón said in written statement. “I believe these are appropriate charges for the person accused in the horrific shooting of a CHP officer.”

The DA’s office also asked the court to hold Khosroabadi in custody on preventative detention based on “the dangerousness of the defendant and the callousness of the offense.” If the judge grants the office’s request for preventative detention, it will ensure that the defendant will remain in custody pending the outcome of the trial.

Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

Khosroabadi is accused of shooting the officer during a traffic stop just before 8 p.m. June 13 on the 4500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City.

The CHP officer attempted to make the traffic stop on the southbound 101 Freeway when the suspect vehicle took an exit and came to a stop on Laurel Canyon Boulevard. At some point during the stop, the suspect opened fire on the officer, who was struck and critically injured.

Khosroabadi allegedly fled and was found hours later with the assistance of a police hound.

The CHP officer was transported by ambulance in critical condition to the trauma center at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“We cannot tolerate violence against any member of our community, especially the courageous people who put their lives on the line every day to protect us,” Gascón said. “As a former police officer, I know the dangers of police work and the many sacrifices made by law enforcement officers and their families. On behalf of my office, I send Officer Reyes and his family our best wishes for a speedy recovery. My office will make every victims service available to them.”

The case remains under investigation by CHP.