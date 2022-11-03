Thanks to fresh snowfall and cooler temperatures, Mammoth Mountain has announced it will open this Saturday – a full week before its original opening date.

The resort says it has received 6” of new snow this week and, with temperatures staying below freezing, it can keep the snowmaking equipment running “around the clock.”

The resort plans to have 2-3 lifts open Saturday serving 2-3 runs and a small terrain park.

“All operations will be based out of Main Lodge with no beginner terrain available at this time,” a resort spokesperson said in a news release.

Mammoth Mountain will be the first California ski area to open for the season.

Below is a list of other tentative opening dates (courtesy: onthesnow.com):