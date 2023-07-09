(KTXL) — The man accused of a shooting at Roseville’s Mahany Park that left a 72-year-old man dead and his spouse and a California Highway Patrol officer wounded escaped from Sutter Roseville Medical Center in east Roseville on Sunday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Abril, 35, who had been in custody since April on charges of murder and attempted murder, escaped from the hospital early Sunday morning after apparently being taken there from the Placer County jail.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said that deputies, along with Roseville Police and other law enforcement agencies were helping in the search for Abril.

In a later update around 9:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office said that the manhunt was still underway, and that Abril was not wearing a shirt and was not shackled at the waist.

Officials said they believe Abril was wearing orange “jail pants.” He is described as measuring six feet, weighing around 175 pounds, with brown hair.

The sheriff’s office asks the public to call 911 immediately if Abril is seen.

Abril was arrested on April 6 in connection to a shooting that left Roseville resident James MacEagan dead and his wife Patricia and a California Highway Patrol officer wounded.

Officials say Abril took the couple hostage as law enforcement attempted to detain him on an earlier warrant.

Abril, who was also wounded during the standoff, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.