(KTXL) — The suspect in the Mahany Park shooting that later escaped from a hospital was captured after being on the run since Sunday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Eric Abril, 35, was found in a wooded area behind an apartment complex near Antelope Creek behind Zion Court in Rocklin Monday afternoon around 12:20 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Abril was found still wearing his “belly chains” and jail-issued boxers.

Law enforcement found Eric Abril hiding in a creek bed behind the Edgewood Apartments off Sunset Blvd & Springview Drive. He’s now in back in custody after escaping Sunday morning. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/hQv1d9caFX — Zach Boetto (@FOX40Zach) July 10, 2023

The sheriff’s office said a homeowner walking their dog spotted Abril and alerted authorities.

According to the sheriff’s officer, 6 deputies are currently guarding Abril at the hospital.

“There must be an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding his escape from custody to assure that nothing like this ever happens again,” said Congressman Kevin Kiley, who represents Placer County.

Suspect Escapes from Hospital

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s office, Abril was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center Thursday after a “medical episode.”

The sheriff’s office said Abril “defeated” his restraints and escaped around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said that there was not a confrontation prior to Abril’s escape but that a deputy did briefly pursue him before losing him in the hospital parking lot.

According to the sheriff’s office, Abril was originally categorized internally as requiring two deputies to move him but was later downgraded to a one-deputy requirement.

Surveillance footage from homes near the hospital later showed a man who matched Abril’s description passing through backyards.

The sheriff’s office said there were over 70 law enforcement officers from more than 10 agencies involved in the search for the suspect.

The sheriff’s office said it would review “inmate transportation and inmate supervision and security” procedures when they are transported or housed outside correctional facilities.

Suspect in Mahany Park Shooting

According to authorities, on April 6, Abril shot two adult hostages and a California Highway Patrol officer near Mahany Park in Roseville after CHP attempted to arrest him.

One of the hostages died, and the other two victims were wounded.