(NEXSTAR) – Two people were killed and a dozen were injured after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the fatalities and injuries Tuesday afternoon in a statement sent to Nexstar’s KRON. The two people who died in Tuesday’s earthquake were identified as a 72-year-old and an 83-year-old who did not get timely medical care, law enforcement officials revealed during a news conference. The number of people who have officially been reported as injured has been raised from 11 to 12 as well.

The earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 210 miles northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast.

“Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County,” tweeted the county’s Office of Emergency Services.

Fernbridge, a bridge crossing over the Eel River that connects Ferndale with Highway 101, was closed and being inspected for seismic damage, Caltrans said.

Fernbridge was closed as it was being assessed for damage. (Photo: Caltrans)

Following the earthquake, more than 70,000 customers were reported without power in the surrounding area, according to poweroutage.us. Two hospitals were running on backup generators.

Officials advised residents “be prepared for aftershocks.” Dozens were reported in the hours that followed the major quake, ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 4.6, according to USGS.

“It was probably the most violent earthquake we have felt in the 15 years I have lived here,” said Eureka resident Dan Dixon. “It physically moved our bed.”

Caroline Titus, a resident of Ferndale, tweeted video in her darkened home of toppled furniture and smashed dishes.

“Our home is a 140-year-old Victorian. The north/south shaking is very evident in what fell,” she tweeted.

“That was a big one,” she said in another tweet.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that no tsunami was expected.

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people before 4 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage.

Tuesday’s 6.4-magnitude quake also came exactly one year after another strong earthquake shook the same area. On Dec. 20, 2021, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake centered offshore of far Northern California was felt in Humboldt County. The 2021 quake did not cause any injuries or major damage, Reuters reported.

That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile drive to downtown San Francisco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.