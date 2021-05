A 4.7 magnitude quake that struck near Truckee on May 6, 2021, is seen in a map provided by the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattled in northern California near the town of Truckee Thursday night around 9:35 p.m.

Over 2,000 people reported having felt the earthquake on the U.S. Geological Survey website’s Felt Report.

A magnitude 3.2 foreshock was also reported prior to the larger quake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit an area about 100 miles from Sacramento.