Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Barstow area

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook an area northeast of Barstow, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Data from the USGS shows the quake hit the area 14.1 miles NNE of Barstow at around 7:03 p.m.

The quake was measured at a depth of 3.8 kilometers.

You can see the latest information on this quake at this link.

Shake maps from the USGS show some shaking could be felt as far west as Lancaster, Palmdale and Edwards Air Force Base and north into Ridgecrest.

Tonight's quake more scientifically interesting. M4.6 north of Barstow, ~halfway between 2019 Ridgecrest and 1992 Landers faults. 1947 M6.5 Manix quake was ~30 miles east of tonight's quake. Occurred on an unmapped thrust fault. Only Barstow seems to care — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) January 25, 2020

17 News has received reports that the quake was felt in parts of eastern Kern County. In Ridgecrest, it was felt as a “slow, roller.”