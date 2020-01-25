Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Barstow area

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook an area northeast of Barstow, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Data from the USGS shows the quake hit the area 14.1 miles NNE of Barstow at around 7:03 p.m.
The quake was measured at a depth of 3.8 kilometers.
You can see the latest information on this quake at this link.
Shake maps from the USGS show some shaking could be felt as far west as Lancaster, Palmdale and Edwards Air Force Base and north into Ridgecrest.
17 News has received reports that the quake was felt in parts of eastern Kern County. In Ridgecrest, it was felt as a “slow, roller.”