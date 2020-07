PACOIMA, Calif. (KTLA) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.2 struck the San Fernando Valley Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 4:29 a.m. between the 210 and 5 freeways, about 1 mile north of Pacoima.

Shaking was felt as far away as Lake Forest in Orange County. Residents in Venice, Rancho Cucamonga and Santa Clarita also reported feeling the earthquake.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.