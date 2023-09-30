(FOX40.COM) Northern California was hit with a 4.2 earthquake at 8:26 a.m. on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake was recorded to be about 1.86 miles south-southwest of Ferndale and had a depth of 10 miles. The area where the quake struck is located southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County.

Nearly 100 people responded to the USGS Felt Report saying they felt the earthquake, however, the USGS and Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services did not report any damages. For more information, visit earthquake.usgs.gov.