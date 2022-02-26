BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck in an area near Santa Paula on Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at around 5:45 p.m. located about 6 miles northwest of Santa Paula and 13 miles east of Ventura.

Shaking was reported felt in the immediate area and into Southern California including Los Angeles, Santa Monica and into Laguna Niguel. There were few reports to the USGS of shaking felt in the Frazier Park and Lebec areas.

Officials at LAX said operations continued as normal and no flights were impacted by the quake.