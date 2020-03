NEW INDRIA, Calif. (KGET) — A magnitude of 3.9 shook in an area of New Indria, San Benito County, that is according to the USGS website.

Data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the quake hit the area 6.21 miles NNE of New Indria at around 7:01 A.M.

The quake was measured at a depth of 9 kilometers.