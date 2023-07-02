The 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 2:29 a.m. on July 2, 2023. (USGS)

An earthquake measuring 3.8 in magnitude rattled many residents awake in the Los Angeles area early Sunday morning.

The quake struck at 2:29 a.m. and was centered roughly 13 miles southwest of Malibu at a depth of 18 miles in the Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The preliminary magnitude was originally 4.1 but was quickly downgraded to 3.8.

Shaking could be felt across Los Angeles and areas of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, according to a USGS map.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Tens of thousands of earthquakes are recorded in California each year but the vast majority of them are extremely minor. Only several hundred are greater than magnitude 3.0, and only about 15 to 20 are greater than magnitude 4.0, according to the USGS.

In the continental United States, only Alaska records more quakes per year than California.

