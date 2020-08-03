Magnitude 3.5 earthquake shakes Orange County near Yorba Linda

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: U.S. Geological Survey

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KGET) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 struck southwest of Yorba Linda in Southern California Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported at 3:18 p.m.

Shaking was also felt in Placentia, Brea, and Anaheim.

Courtesy: U.S. Geological Survey

No injuries or damage have been reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News