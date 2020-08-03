Magnitude 3.5 earthquake shakes Orange County near Yorba Linda

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KGET) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 struck southwest of Yorba Linda in Southern California Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported at 3:18 p.m.

Shaking was also felt in Placentia, Brea, and Anaheim.

Courtesy: U.S. Geological Survey

No injuries or damage have been reported.