Madonna Inn eliminating single-use toiletry bottles

San Luis Obispo’s Madonna Inn is getting ahead of a state mandate to eliminate single-use toiletries.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill last October banning mini shampoo-type bottles in lodging properties.

Hotels have until January 2023 to change to large, refillable bottles.

The Madonna Inn is currently in the process of removing the small toiletries and installing the reusuable bottles in bathrooms.

“We got to calculating and figured we’re going through around 100,000 small bottles a year, so look at that huge savings for the environment,” said Clint Pearce with the Madonna Inn.

Some single-use bathroom items, like bar soap, will remain.

For hotel guests who would like a travel-size toiletry souvenir, they are available for purchase in the Madonna Inn gift shop.

Other hotels in San Luis Obispo, like the Granada, have also made similar changes.