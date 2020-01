A curious cat needed the help of San Luis Obispo firefighters to be freed from the clutches of a chimney last week.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo shared photos of the lucky cat’s rescue on Jan. 17.

Officials say firefighters from Station 30 rescued the cat from a home off Neal Springs Road in rural Paso Robles. Firefighters needed to break away pieces of brick from the chimney to free the feline.

The cat was eventually freed, unhurt, and returned to its owner.