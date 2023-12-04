It’s finally starting to cool down throughout California, and as people turn on their heaters, they can do so knowing that this year likely won’t hurt their pocketbooks like gas bills did last winter.

In January, a lengthy period of cold temperatures drove natural gas prices up, resulting in “shockingly high” gas bills for many.

This year, however, gas bills are expected to be lower, “due, mainly, to lower natural gas prices,” according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In the West region, which includes California, average winter natural gas costs are expected to fall from $843 last year to $590 this year. Percentage-wise, it’s the steepest decline of any area of the country.

“Our forecast of regional winter natural gas expenditures declines by 30% in the West, more than in any other U.S. region, because we forecast less winter natural gas consumption in that region and lower natural gas prices,” the EIA said.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration published this graph on Oct. 19, 2023, showing the expected price decreases for natural gas this winter.

There should also be enough supply to meet that demand, as the California Public Utilities Commission issued a “favorable” reliability outlook, adding that “the SoCalGas pipeline network should be able to meet the demand of a cold winter.”

If you’re still worried about the cost of heating your home, you can sign up for text alerts from SoCalGas.

“Customers who sign up will receive a text message from SoCalGas when there is a 20 percent or more increase in the monthly natural gas commodity cost – which impacts a portion of their bills,” SoCalGas said in a news release.

About 35,000 people have already signed up, according to SoCalGas spokesperson Brian Haas, who added that “we’d love to get more.”