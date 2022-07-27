While no one in America nailed all six numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing, one person who purchased a ticket in San Bernardino County came awfully close.

The California Lotto announced Tuesday night that a ticket sold at Country Store in Baker matched five of the six numbers in the latest drawing.

The ticket winning ticket netted the owner $2.9 million lottery officials say.

The winner has not yet been identified and will remain unknown to lottery officials until they come forward to claim their prize.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

Because no one hit all six numbers, although this person came as close as can be, the Mega Millions will roll into its next drawing on Friday night.

The lottery now sits at a stunning prize of $1.02 billion – yes, billion.

If you’ve purchased a winning ticket in a California Lottery drawing, you can claim your prize online.