Los Angeles suspect arrested in Mexico on 2017 murder charge

In this undated photo released by the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force, now-captured fugitive Andres Zambrano is shown. Zambrano, wanted for his alleged involvement in the 2017 murder of a south Los Angeles woman, was deported from Mexico to Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, announced Kristi K. Johnson, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, Chief Michel Moore of the Los Angeles Police Department and Joseph Gonzalez, the FBI’s Legal Attache in Mexico City. (FBI via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in the 2017 killing of the mother of his young child in South Los Angeles has been arrested in Mexico.

Andres Zambrano had been sought by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the death of the woman, who was the mother of his then-2-year-old child. Zambrano had been considered one of the FBI Los Angeles field office’s most wanted fugitives.

He was arrested on a federal warrant Friday in Colima, Mexico. Zambrano is being held on more than $2 million bail in Los Angeles.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.