Los Angeles police search for suspects in aircraft laser attack

LOS ANGELES (KGET) — Los Angeles police are after whoever flashed several airships with a laser Saturday night.

The laser can blind pilots which could cause a crash. The airships the suspects flashed were an LAPD helicopter and NBC affiliate KNBC’s Sky Ranger.

Officers on the ground approached an apartment building where the laser was coming from but they have not been able to find a suspect.

Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a felony offense with a penalty of up to five years in prison, according to the FBI.

The investigation is ongoing.