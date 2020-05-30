Los Angeles mayor imposes downtown curfew

A police officer stands guard while a police vehicle burns during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed a downtown curfew this evening.

Protesters were back in the streets Saturday. Garcetti said everyone must be off the downtown streets of the sprawling city by 8 p.m. local time until 5:30 a.m..

Several police cars were torched Saturday afternoon as some protesters ignored authorities’ call for peaceful demonstrations following a night of violence that saw windows smashed, stores robbed and fires set. Los Angeles police arrested 533 people last night.

—-

This story has been corrected to say that Mayor Eric Garcetti’s curfew is for downtown Los Angeles only.