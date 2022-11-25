Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials announced that a Guatemalan fugitive living in the United States was captured and deported back to his home country to face charges for attempted murder.

Wilder Mario Romero Perez, 22, was arrested by Enforcement and Removal Operations officers from Los Angeles on Oct. 5. He was located and taken into custody in Wilmington after ICE officials learned of his location and identification, the law enforcement agency said.

On Oct. 17, an immigration judge issued an order for Perez to be removed from the country and transported back to Guatemala.

ICE’s Air Operations Unit coordinated his removal, and on Nov. 9, he was flown to Guatemala and turned over to local officials.

Immigration officials say a man wanted for attempted murder in Guatemala was arrested in Los Angeles and deported earlier this month. (U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

Immigration officials say a man wanted for attempted murder in Guatemala was arrested in Los Angeles and deported earlier this month. (U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

Immigration officials say a man wanted for attempted murder in Guatemala was arrested in Los Angeles and deported earlier this month. (U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

Enforcement and Removal Operations Field Office Director Thomas Giles said Perez’s removal was an important reminder that, “those seeking to hide in the U.S. for crimes committed in their home country will be aggressively pursued by ERO and returned to face justice.”

ICE officials also announced that a man arrested last year in Ontario was deported earlier this month to face charges for murder in Honduras.

Noel Hernandez-Molina, 40, was arrested on Dec. 21, 2021 and was flown to Honduras on Nov. 18 where he was transferred to local authorities.