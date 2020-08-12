Lake Fire near Lake Hughes now at 7,000 acres, LA County Fire says

UPDATE (6:30 p.m.) — LA County Fire officials say the Lake Fire has consumed 7,000 acres. 10 Strike Teams are responding as part of a massive resource request to bolster structure protection, according to LA County Fire.

UPDATE (5:50 p.m.) — Kern County Fire says they are monitoring the Lake Fire and are asking residents in southern Kern County to monitor fire updates.

Your @kerncountyfire continues to monitor the developing #LakeFire. Residents in southern @CountyofKern should monitor fire updates from lead agencies managing the fire and please refrain from calling the @kerncountyfire dispatch center (911) to report the visible smoke column. https://t.co/IafZtekqPj — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) August 13, 2020

UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) — LA County Fire officials say the Lake Fire is now at 6,000 acres. Evacuations have begun for residents north of the fire.

The sheriff’s department says evacuations have begun for the area of Lake Hughes Road west of Pine Canyon Road and south of Dry Gulch Road.

(KGET) — A 400-acre brush fire has broken out Wednesday afternoon at Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The so-called Lake Fire was reported to be burning off Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road.

BRUSH FIRE 8/12/20 @LACoFireAirOps Firehawk helicopters assisting @Angeles_NF with the #LakeFire off Lake Hughes Road north of Warm Springs. pic.twitter.com/IN9Ce833Uq — LACoFireAirOps (@LACoFireAirOps) August 12, 2020

The department said it has a potential to grow to 1,000 acres and they are working LA County Sheriff’s deputies on evacuating residents north of the fire.