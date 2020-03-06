Los Angeles County authorities pursue DUI suspect in Santa Clarita area

Authorities were in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver who allegedly fired at deputies during a chase that ended with the driver trying to escape through freeway traffic.

Nexstar sister station KTLA reports the pursuit began in the Antelope Valley, and Los Angeles County officials said the driver was suspected of DUI Thursday night.

It wasn’t clear what time the pursuit began but helicopter cameras showed the chase heading southbound on Highway 14 in Agua Dulce at around 10:15 p.m. before making its way onto Interstate 5, ultimately ending near the I-210 and I-5 interchange in the San Fernando Valley.

Reports indicated law enforcement used spike strips to slow the driver. Sparks and smoke were visible before the vehicle stopped.

The driver was seen leaving the vehicle and trying to escape from officers. The suspect was shown dodging traffic before being swarmed by multiple officers. The suspect may have been hit by one of the passing vehicles.

