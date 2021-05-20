Loma Fire in Santa Barbara burns close to homes, forces evacuations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KGET) — A brush fire in Santa Barbara is burning near homes and has forced evacuations late Thursday night.

The fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the area of Loma Alta and Miramonte drives. Evacuations were in effect for nearby residents.

Video from a PG&E camera showed flames engulfing a hillside. Officials said the fire has burned 20 acres, but firefighters are making good progress on stopping flames.

Winds have since died down in the area and containment is at 40%, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Mike Eliason.

