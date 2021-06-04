WATCH: Gov. Newsom draws first 15 winners in California’s ‘Vax for the Win’ giveaway

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on during a news conference after touring Barron Park Elementary School on March 02, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a reopened elementary school a day after he announced a $6.6 billion school reopening agreement with the State legislature. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom drew the first 15 winners to receive $50,000 as part of California’s “Vax for the Win” program Friday morning.

The 15 winners drawn on Friday were from these counties: Los Angeles, Mendocino, Santa Clara, Alameda, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, San Francisco, and Orange.

This thread shows where all 15 winners drawn today live.



None from the Central Valley. https://t.co/LGfzec4GcM — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 4, 2021

Vaccinated residents in the state 12 years and up have been automatically entered in the drawing, regardless of immigration status. The “Vax for the Win” incentive program was created to get more people vaccinated in the state.

Ten people will be picked to win $1.5 million each June 15. Thirty will be picked to win $50,000 each, with drawings June 4 and June 11. Additionally, newly vaccinated people will get $50 virtual prepaid gift cards or grocery cards.

Winners will be identified by anonymous number and the county they live in, according to a press release sent out by the state.