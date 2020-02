A pair of bald eagle eggs in a nest at Big Bear Lake are expected to hatch any minute now, and the public is invited to watch live.

The eggs were laid on Jan. 8 and on Jan. 11, the U.S. Forest Service announced Sunday.

“We are officially on Hatch-Watch 2020 for our Big Bear nesting bald eagles, known as Jackie and Shadow,” forest officials said via social media.

The organization Friends of big Bear Valley operates a camera that provides a 24-hour live stream of the nest.

