SAN DIEGO (BRPROUD) – Lil Boosie, a well-known Baton Rouge rapper, was arrested on weapons charges while he was in California last week, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Torrence Hatch Jr., 40, was arrested by the San Diego police on multiple weapons charges on Saturday, May 6.

Deputies say Hatch was booked into jail on accusations of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle with prior felonies, being prohibited from owning or possessing ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm that he was not the registered owner of.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hatch was in jail from 7 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday, for a total of six hours. His bail was $50,000.

Over the years, Hatch and his legal team have fielded multiple run-ins with law enforcement.

Last July, while he was in Georgia, the rapper was pulled over and handcuffed by officers who believed they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle he was in. Hatch was later released when an acquaintance who’d also been in the vehicle said the weed was his.

Hatch also spent a five-year stint in prison before he was released in March 2014.

The Baton Rouge native recently hosted the fourth annual Boosie Bash in his hometown. He’s also known in the capital region for helming toy and bicycle giveaways for local families.