Legislators react to state’s latest ICU-based stay at home order strategy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new regional stay-at-home order based on available intensive care bed capacity in five regions.

Kern County is within the designated San Joaquin Valley region along with Calaveras, Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare and Tuolomne counties. The order goes into effect within 48 hours in regions when less than 15% of a region’s ICU beds are available.

Local legislators issued statements following Newsom’s announcement.

The Governor’s inconsistency and continual moving of the goal post befuddles logic and has dire consequences for so many families, businesses, and those who are struggling. I am incredibly frustrated that we still do not see the data to justify these drastic actions by the Governor. Californians are suffering and sacrificing each and everyday, while the Newsom Administration imposes mandates that are not supported by relevant data. I am continuing to work with our local health officials and hospitals to address our pressing health needs during this uncertain time, and I will demand transparency and accountability from this Administration. Assemblymember Vince Fong, (R) – Bakersfield

As coronavirus cases continue to increase, we need to work together to ensure that our hospitals and healthcare workers are not overwhelmed. However, we also need to be mindful of the personal and financial impacts that new restrictions will put on our workers, small businesses, and the working families who are struggling to put food on the table. I will continue to work with our local businesses, the Department of Public Health, and the Governor to ensure safety, equity and transparency so that we meet the needs of the Central Valley. Assemblymember Rudy Salas, (D) – Bakersfield

This is a crisis calling for national leadership from both sides of the aisle. It’s unbelievable that testing access is still haphazard without instantaneous results for everyone. It’s unbelievable our families and businesses are being asked to sacrifice without Congress stepping up to make us whole with effective, targeted relief to the states. It’s unbelievable that some leaders are still using the pandemic as a political weapon as hospitalizations and deaths increase. We all have COVID-19 fatigue – no one likes the situation we find ourselves in. But we must pull together at this critical time to defeat this deadly disease and get California, and our Nation, moving again. Sen. Melissa Hurtado, (D) – Sanger