Legislators react to state’s latest ICU-based stay at home order strategy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new regional stay-at-home order based on available intensive care bed capacity in five regions.
Kern County is within the designated San Joaquin Valley region along with Calaveras, Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare and Tuolomne counties. The order goes into effect within 48 hours in regions when less than 15% of a region’s ICU beds are available.
Local legislators issued statements following Newsom’s announcement.
The Governor’s inconsistency and continual moving of the goal post befuddles logic and has dire consequences for so many families, businesses, and those who are struggling. I am incredibly frustrated that we still do not see the data to justify these drastic actions by the Governor. Californians are suffering and sacrificing each and everyday, while the Newsom Administration imposes mandates that are not supported by relevant data. I am continuing to work with our local health officials and hospitals to address our pressing health needs during this uncertain time, and I will demand transparency and accountability from this Administration.Assemblymember Vince Fong, (R) – Bakersfield
As coronavirus cases continue to increase, we need to work together to ensure that our hospitals and healthcare workers are not overwhelmed. However, we also need to be mindful of the personal and financial impacts that new restrictions will put on our workers, small businesses, and the working families who are struggling to put food on the table. I will continue to work with our local businesses, the Department of Public Health, and the Governor to ensure safety, equity and transparency so that we meet the needs of the Central Valley.Assemblymember Rudy Salas, (D) – Bakersfield
This is a crisis calling for national leadership from both sides of the aisle. It’s unbelievable that testing access is still haphazard without instantaneous results for everyone. It’s unbelievable our families and businesses are being asked to sacrifice without Congress stepping up to make us whole with effective, targeted relief to the states. It’s unbelievable that some leaders are still using the pandemic as a political weapon as hospitalizations and deaths increase. We all have COVID-19 fatigue – no one likes the situation we find ourselves in. But we must pull together at this critical time to defeat this deadly disease and get California, and our Nation, moving again.Sen. Melissa Hurtado, (D) – Sanger
Governor Newsom continues to disrupt life as we know it without releasing the full data behind his decisions or showing the impact his actions are having on our lives. With all the changing guidelines over the last 9 months, evidence-based decision-making has to become the standard and not this hodgepodge approach advanced by the governor. Californians have a right to public health data that is being used to shape their lives, and the governor owes the state leadership that is committed to transparency and accountability.Sen. Shannon Grove, (R) – Bakersfield
“And to be clear, it’s not just about the numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations he runs through in his almost-daily press conferences, but the data and facts about the toll his shutdown orders are taking on Californians’ mental health, on our children’s education, including the achievement gap, on domestic violence and child abuse rates. The response cannot be worse than the disease itself and we have to ensure the state’s actions are based on a holistic approach that protects our mental, social, and emotional well-being along with our physical health.