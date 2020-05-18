Lawsuits filed over coronavirus outbreaks at Lompoc and Terminal Island federal prisons

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California has filed class-action lawsuits on behalf of prisoners incarcerated at the Lompoc and Terminal Island federal prisons over coronavirus outbreaks that have swept through the facilities “like wildfires.”

More than 900 people have tested positive for the virus at Lompoc, and more than 700 people — including several staff members — have tested positive at Terminal Island, according to an ACLU news release. At least eight people have died.

“Through a series of unconscionable delays, blunders, and failures to follow official guidelines, the situation grew unimaginably worse,” the release says. “And still, Terminal Island and Lompoc prison officials refuse to take adequate remedial actions, including those approved by the U.S. Congress and Attorney General’s office.”

The situation is a a violation of the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that protects against “cruel and unusual punishments,” the ACLU said in the suits filed by it, the Prison Law Office and the law firm Bird Marella in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

Both suits ask the court to direct the Lompoc and Terminal Island prisons to release, during the pandemic, people who have vulnerable medical conditions that could lead to serious illness or death from COVID-19 infections. Exceptions would be made for inmates who pose serious flight risks or a danger to others.

Those who remain incarcerated should be allowed adequate spacing for 6 feet or more of social distancing, as well as individual supplies of hand soap and paper towels and access to hand sanitizer, daily showers and daily clean laundry, the lawsuits say.

“While the rest of California took extraordinary measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, the Bureau of Prisons failed to take preventive measures as basic as isolating sick prisoners, allowing social distancing, or providing enough soap,” said Peter Bibring, senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Southern California. “Their deliberate indifference to the risk of disease violates the Constitution, and puts both those in prison and the surrounding community at risk.”

Lompoc is located in Santa Barbara County, and Terminal Island in Los Angeles.