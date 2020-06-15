Large fire breaks out near Hwy. 101, Avila Beach

AVILA BEACH, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire that is rapidly growing near Highway 101.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, the fire broke out earlier this afternoon near Avila Beach on Gragg Canyon Road at North Thompson Avenue and has grown to more than 30 acres.

Evacuations are in progress for Gragg Canyon Road, Live Oak Lane, Indian Knob Road and Monte Road, among other areas. Hwy. 101 has been closed from Shell Beach Road to Avila Beach Drive, according to Cal Fire.

All nonessential traffic are discouraged from driving south from San Luis Obispo to the Shell Beach area due to the fire, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional aircraft and engines are being ordered to respond. Red Cross has been ordered to set up an evacuation center.