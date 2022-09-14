Lancaster High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after reports of a person on campus with a gun – a report that was later deemed a hoax.

The school, located at 44701 32nd Street, was placed on lockdown around 2 p.m. and aerial video from Sky5 showed a large police presence at the school.

Law enforcement officers searched the campus for any evidence of a gunman or a weapon but found nothing.

Nearby Antelope Valley College canceled a scheduled evacuation drill due to the activity at the high school. Additionally, Edwards Air Force Base asked people to stay clear of the area.

The lockdown at Lancaster High School was among several active shooter hoaxes in Southern California Wednesday.

Lockdowns were also ordered due to false reports at Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara, Mater Dei High School in Chula Vista, and Bullard High School in Fresno.