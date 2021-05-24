Lake Fire in Jurupa Valley prompts evacuations after breaking out in Santa Ana River bottom

A small brush fire in Jurupa Valley Monday afternoon prompted evacuation orders around the Santa Ana River bottom, officials said.

The Lake Fire erupted shortly after 11 a.m. in the Santa Ana River bottom near Lakeview Avenue and Pedley Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

As of 7:10 p.m., the blaze had scorched 150 acres and was 5% contained. Officials had earlier given a larger size, but downgraded it citing more accurate mapping.

Moderate to heavy brush was burning in the area, firefighters said earlier in the afternoon. But when Sky5 was above the blaze Monday evening it appeared crews had handled large active flames, though the area was still smoldering.

An evacuation order is in place for residents south of Limonite Avenue to the river bottom, east of Downey Street and west of Van Buren Boulevard. The same area was under a mandatory evacuation order that was lifted around 2:15 p.m., but put in place again about 4:10 p.m.

About a half hour later, officials issued additional evacuation orders for Riverside residents east of Van Buren Boulevard, north of Jurupa Avenue and west of Fremont Street and Industrial Avenue.

An evacuation warning was also in place in Riverside for residents east of Van Buren Boulevard, north of Jurupa Avenue, west of Fremont Street and south of the river bottom.

An evacuation center is open at Patriot High School, located at 4355 Camino Real in Jurupa Valley.

Crews are combating the flames from the ground and in the air.

The Murrieta and Corona fire departments were also assisting in the firefight.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#LakeIC Update: EVACUATION ORDERS in place for residents S/of Limonite Av to river bottom, E/Downey St and W/of Van Buren Blvd. Fire is three acres and 0% contained. Fact Sheet – https://t.co/96z7t4aDs7 pic.twitter.com/sRHqyIFHrc — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 24, 2021