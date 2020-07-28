LA mayor announces creation of new community safety bureau within LAPD

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the creation of a new bureau within the Los Angeles Police Department Monday.

The Community Safety Partnership Bureau will mark a “monumental” shift in the LAPD’s approach to policing, which will see an increase in use of community safety programs focusing more on acting like “guardians,” and using “stops, citations, and arrests” as a last resort, according to a spokesperson from the mayor’s office.

Garcetti was to be joined by LAPD Chief Michel Moore and councilmembers Joe Buscaino, Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Curren Price and Monica Rodriguez.

The department released a statement following the announcement, expressing support for the program.

“The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) recognizes the role it has played in the national narrative surrounding the need for police reform,” the department said. “As an organization, we are committed to further engaging in meaningful reflection about our prior missteps, but we are also eager to embrace changes that move us in a new direction…”

The briefing comes after LAPD officers and protesters broke out into violent clashes Saturday in downtown L.A., one of several cities across the nation with demonstrations the same night. The protests were in solidarity with Portland, where federal agents deployed tear gas on demonstrators following weeks of civil unrest in many U.S. cities in the wake of George Floyd’s death in late May.

The killings of other Black Americans earlier this year, including Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, have fueled a broader national reckoning with issues of systemic racism and police violence.

In early June, Garcetti announced that he would not increase the LAPD’s budget, and a few weeks later, the city council agreed to cut the budget by more than $133 million, slashing overtime pay and cutting the size of the force below 10,000 officers.