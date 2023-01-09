The Downtown Disney La Brea Bakery location and another in Los Angeles have officially closed, the company announced on Instagram.

The company’s location in Downtown Disney was open for more than 20 years, while its Los Angeles café location was open for more than 30 years, according to the statement.

The La Brea Bakery location closure in Downtown Disney comes as the company plans to revamp the shopping district. The Orange County Register reported that the major renovation was initially announced at Destination D23, a Disney fan convention, in 2021.

The Earl of Sandwich restaurant, the former AMC Theaters building, and other shops were demolished to make way for new additions, such as the Chinese restaurant Din Tai Fung and Porto’s Bakery and Café.

While its café locations are closed, La Brea bakery fans can still purchase its products at participating grocery stores, such as Ralph’s and Vons.

The company has other locations outside of California as well. The closest one to the Golden State would be in Reno, Nevada.

Other La Brea Bakery locations are:

McCormick Place Convention Center – Chicago

JFK International Airport, Terminal 4 – New York