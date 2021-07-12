L.A. treatment plant’s sewage spill closes beaches to swimming from Dockweiler to El Segundo

A woman runs in the morning on a deserted beach in El Segundo on March 19, 2020, as the region was gripped the coronavirus crisis. (Apu Gomes / AFP / Getty Images)

(KTLA) — The release of about 17 million gallons of untreated sewage from the city of Los Angeles’ largest treatment plant closed miles of beaches to swimming from the LAX area to El Segundo Monday, officials said.

A power outage Sunday night caused sewage from the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in Playa del Rey to spill into the ocean, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a tweet.

“Water samples are being tested and I’m getting more information about the scope of the problem,” Hahn said.

Public health officials urged the public to avoid going into the ocean in affected areas, Dockweiler State Beach, El Segundo Beach and the Grand Avenue storm drain.

Closure signs were posted in the area Monday afternoon. They will remain closed until water samples are confirmed negative for elevated bacteria, with the first testing results expected in 24 hours, the county Department of Public Health said.

Officials say the unfiltered sewage was discharged into the Pacific through pipes that extend 1 mile and 5 miles offshore.

The Hyperion plant is not only the city’s largest but also its oldest sewage treatment facility, in operation since 1984. An average of 275 million gallons of wastewater flow into the plant on any given dry-weather day.

No further details were available.

Information on current beach conditions is available on the county’s 24-hour hotline at 800-525-5662.