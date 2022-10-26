The Los Angeles City Council will hold a special primary election on April 4, 2023, to fill former City Council member Nury Martinez’s vacant seat. If needed, a runoff election could be held on June 27, 2023, the meeting agenda stated.

Martinez held the District 6 seat until Oct. 12. She resigned from her role with the city council entirely after dealing with the backlash of being heard making racist remarks in a leaked audio call.

District 6 consists of North Hollywood, Sun Valley, Van Nuys, Lake Balboa, Panorama City, Pacoima, and Arleta.

The elections can the city of Los Angeles an estimated 7.65 million.

The call also featured Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and former President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, Ron Herrera. Each person has apologized for their actions.

The release of the audio tape resulted in days of protests at the city council chamber and elsewhere, with residents demanding that everyone involved in the call resign from their positions.

However, Councilmembers de León and Cedillo have refused to resign.

Prominent state and federal government members, including President Biden, have called for everyone involved in the call to resign.

An investigation into how the call became public has also started.

During an interview with KTLA 5 on Tuesday, LAPD Chief Michel Moore confirmed that his department was investigating eavesdropping allegations on the private conversation between the council members and Herrera.

California’s eavesdropping laws prohibit anyone from “intentionally and without the consent of all parties to a confidential communication, use an electronic amplifying or recording device to eavesdrop upon or record confidential communication.”

The council also appointed councilmember Paul Krekorian, who oversees district 2, to take over as council president.