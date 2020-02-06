Kobe Bryant public memorial to be held on Feb. 24 at Staples Center

Fans gather at a memorial for the late Kobe Bryant in front of Staples Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) — LA will host a public memorial Feb. 24 at Staples Center for Kobe Bryant and eight others killed last month in a helicopter crash, two sources familiar with the event told The Times on Thursday.

The event will cap weeks of tributes across the city following the Jan. 26 crash that killed the Lakers icon, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well as parents, coaches and players on Bryant’s Mamba Academy basketball team.

People converged for a week after the fatal crash, gathering at L.A. Live and Staples Center — where the Laker became a basketball legend — to grieve. Fans from around the globe have also trekked to the crash site in Calabasas to pay their respects. On Friday before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers put on an emotional tribute at Staples Center led by LeBron James.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said last week a memorial was in the works.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.