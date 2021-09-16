KNP Complex in Tulare at 9,365 acres, 0 percent containment

Cones block the entrance to Sequoia National Park, Calif., as the KNP Complex Fire burns nearby on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The blaze is burning near the Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — The KNP Complex, composed of two fires ignited Sept. 9 by lightning in Sequoia National Park, has grown to 9,365 acres and remains at 0 percent containment, according to fire officials. The blaze continues to advance in all directions.

An evacuation order is in place for the community of Three Rivers, with mandatory evacuations for Mineral King Road, areas along Sierra King Drive, Crest Lane, Hammond Drive and Oak Grove Drive, and areas along Highway 198 from Mineral King Road to the entrance station at Sequoia National Park. The park is closed to the public.

The remainder of Three Rivers is under an evacuation warning, officials said.

Kings Canyon National Park is open but officials say air quality is likely impacted.

A total of 482 personnel have been assigned to the fires.