Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain announce temporary closure due to COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park and Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita have implemented temporary closures because of the widespread COVID-19 outbreak, park officials announced Friday.

The Knott’s Berry Farm closure will be in effect starting Saturday and remain through the end of the month, while the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel will stay open. Six Flags Magic Mountain and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom have suspended operations until the end of the Month, park officials said.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at our properties, we believe this is the right decision for our guests, associates and community,” Knott’s Berry Farm said in a statement.

Knott’s Berry Farm is vowing to work with guests who have already purchased tickets or booked hotel rooms during the closure period. Guests can also request refunds or re-bookings by contacting info@knotts.com.

“Our guests and associates are considered family. We have their well-being at the forefront of our decision-making,” Knott’s officials said.

Several other Southern California theme parks, including Disneyland, announced closures on Thursday.

