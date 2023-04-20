Knott’s Berry Farm plans to reimplement its chaperone policy, which was enacted last summer due to increasing fights, beginning this Saturday, the theme park announced Thursday.

Under the new policy, park guests who are 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone 21 years old or older to be admitted or remain inside the theme park after 4 p.m.

“The chaperone must present a valid government-issued photo identification with date of birth at ticket entry. One chaperone may accompany no more than 10 guests ages 15 or younger per day,” the Buena Park theme park said on its website.

The chaperone policy was first implemented last year due to multiple fights at the theme park, including scuffles that forced the park to close three hours early on a Saturday.

Previously, guests 17 years old or younger needed a chaperone on weekends, although the park removed the Saturday restrictions over the winter.

Park guests who are in the park without a chaperone can be removed from the theme park, a news release said. The Knott’s Berry Farm website has a complete breakdown of the updated rules.

The updated chaperone requirement will apply to all Knott’s Berry Farm ticket and season pass holders.