An aerial view of the new FIesta Village area at Knott’s Berry Farm. (Knott’s Berry Farm)

Knott’s Berry Farm will open its newly refurbished Fiesta Village area on May 26, the theme park announced Tuesday.

The new area will also include an updated version of the roller coaster, “MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress,” new food locations, immersive entertainment and beautiful décor, according to a news release.

In the newly renovated Fiesta Village area, guests can also:

Enjoy Mariachi music

Listen to a storyteller tell whimsical tales of the alebrijes

Enjoy performances of traditional dance Folklorico

Watch interactive puppet shows

Meet Fiesta Village’s very own spirit animal friends

Dance the night away at Calle Celebración, an immersive nighttime street party in Fiesta Village that celebrates Mexican family traditions, love and community

New restaurants, Casa California and Baja Taqueria, will also open in the newly designed area. Both restaurants will sell Mexican food such as burritos, birria quesadillas, signature tamales and fish tacos.

Papas Mexican, a park favorite eatery, will also reopen.

In Fiesta Village, guests can stroll down Fiesta Mercado, inspired by Olvera Street in Los Angeles, and find merchants selling unique and authentic items.

New merchandise will include a selection of Chamoy candies, hot sauces, queso, personalized parasols and colorful zarapes, according to a news release.

Parkgoers can also enjoy other summertime activities at Knott’s from May 19 until Sept. 4.

Guests can enjoy a day at Knott’s Soak City Waterpark, play games along the Boardwalk or indulge in various food options.

Knott’s Soak City will be open on select dates from May 20 until Sept. 10.

Guests can also partake in the immersive adventure “Ghost Town Alive” during the day and enjoy the more classic and unique summer dishes at the park with the “Flavors of Summer” tasting card.

Knott’s Berry Farm closed Fiesta Village for an extensive refurbishment last year.