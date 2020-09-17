Kings Canyon to close due to smoke impacts and hazardous air quality

by: Paul Schlesinger

SEKI webcam image looking west from Giant Forest on Wednesday (NPS Photo)

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials announced that Kings Canyon National Park will close to all visitors Thursday evening due to smoke impacts and hazardous air quality throughout the park from wildfires in the area.

The park’s entrance station, facilities and parking lots will close at 5 p.m., said spokeswoman Sintia Kawasaki-Yee. Yosemite announced on Thursday it would also close, while Sequoia closed on Tuesday.

The closure is expected to last at least through the weekend as unhealthy to hazardous air quality is expected over the next several days.

The National Park Service expects to reopen Kings Canyon to visitors when conditions improve and it is safe for visitors and employees.

