Body of woman missing for 40 days found in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The body of Missy Hernandez has been recovered, Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies announced Tuesday.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Dive Team recovered the body of Hernandez from the bottom of the California Aqueduct on Sunday, deputies said. She had been missing for 40 days. Deputies say the suspicious circumstances around and the length of Hernandez’s disappearance had led to the presumption of her death.

The Fresno County search and rescue team, assisted by the Kern County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team, searched the Grapevine portion of California’s Interstate 5 near Lebec and Frazier Park with no success. Two other ground crews searched along Highway 198 in western Fresno County, also finding nothing.

On Sunday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Dive Team made what deputies call a “dangerous dive operation at a specific area of the California Aqueduct,” where the body of Missy Hernandez was found.

“The move would ultimately bring a sense of closure as Hernandez’s body was discovered beneath the water,” said Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.

On Thursday, investigators announced that Ramon Jimenez, 41, had been booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of killing Hernandez and was not eligible for bail. Jimenez had been in jail since Dec. 8 due to an arrest related to a previous domestic violence charge according to authorities.

Photo of Ramon Jimenez provided by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Mims said that Hernandez and Jimenez had not been in a romantic relationship very long, but that they were together at the time of the domestic violence.

A charge of murder was added to Jimenez’s record on Dec. 11. According to Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp, he will face a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. He is due in court for a continued arraignment on March 22, where the issue of bail will be revisited.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno County Sheriff’s Detective Gary Haslam at (559) 367-4734.

A gofundme page has been set up by the Hernandez family to help with funeral expenses.