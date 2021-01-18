Kamala Harris resignation as senator sets off domino effect for California leadership

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Kamala Harris’ signature on her resignation letter as U.S. senator set off three major leadership changes in California Monday.

With Harris’ resignation letter in hand, Governor Gavin Newsom officially appointed California’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla to take her seat, sending the first Latino to Washington D.C. to represent the state in the U.S. Senate.

With Padilla’s resignation as secretary of state, Newsom nominated San Diego Assemblywoman Shirley Weber for the office. If confirmed, she will be the first ever African American to serve as California’s secretary of state.

The California Legislature has 90 days to confirm Weber for the position. James Schwab, chief deputy secretary of state, is the acting secretary of state until then.