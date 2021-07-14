Judge denies adding rape charges in Kristin Smart case

FILE – This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo student who disappeared in 1996. A new search warrant was served Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Los Angeles home of a man who has long been described as a person of interest in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart, authorities said. The warrant served at the home of Paul Flores was seeking “specific items of evidence,” the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. It did not elaborate. Flores’ home was among four locations in California and Washington state where search warrants were previously served in February. (FBI via AP, File)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A judge has denied a prosecutor’s bid to file rape charges against the man accused of killing California college student Kristin Smart, who went missing 25 years ago.

The San Luis Obispo district attorney’s office said that on Wednesday it sought to add two rape charges for offenses after Smart disappeared to the complaint filed against Paul Flores in Smart’s death. The judge ruled against the DA’s motion.

Flores was the last person seen with Smart on May 25, 1996, at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

Her body has never been found.

A lawyer for Flores calls the prosecution’s attempt to add the rape charges a “publicity stunt.”