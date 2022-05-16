BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A state judge in Los Angeles has ruled that California`s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional.

Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis ruled Friday the law violated the equal protection clause of the state constitution by mandating a gender-based quota.

The law required company boards with five directors must have two women and boards with six or more members must have three women.

Before the law took effect in 2019, 17 percent of the corporations doing business in California had women on their boards.

As of September 2021, that number jumped to 30 percent.