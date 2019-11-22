Jet engine fire forces emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport

LOS ANGELS (CNN) — A Philippines Airlines jet made an emergency landing at LAX just after takeoff Thursday after flames were seen shooting out of its right engine.

Flames were spewing out of the engine along with plumes of black smoke.

Adam Taylor boarded a plane with his wife and daughter for an international flight bound for Manila.

Taylor said he intended to film his young daughter’s reaction as the plane lifted off the ground, but ended up getting video of flames shooting out of the aircraft’s engine just below the right wing.

More than 300 people were on board the Boeing 777.

The FAA said the engine stopped working, but the plan still managed to land safely and no one was hurt.

The FAA is still working to confirm the cause of the engine fire.