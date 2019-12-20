Jared Mullis found not guilty in the shooting death of sheriff’s deputy

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A former detective with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office accused of the involuntary manslaughter of Fresno County Sheriff’s Sergeant Rod Lucas has been found not guilty, according to Fresno County Superior Court.

The jury announced their verdict Thursday, day 13 of the trial, court records show.

Jared Mullis was accused of the involuntary manslaughter of Rod Lucas following the shooting on Oct. 31, 2017.

An investigation by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office established that the two, who were both Sheriff’s deputies at the time, were discussing their backup weapons when a round was fired while the gun was pointing in the direction of Lucas.

RELATED: Charges filed against detective involved in death of Fresno Sheriff Sgt. Rod Lucas

Involuntary manslaughter charges were filed by Fresno County District Attorney’s Office in June 2017. Lucas entered a not guilty plea in November 2017. He retired from Fresno County Sheriff’s Office in December 2018.